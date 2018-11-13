CLOSE
NC Mother Steals $1600 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts selling boxes of cookies

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

31-year-old Noel Hines was arrested for theft in North College Hill, NC this week after allegedly accepting a large order ($1600!) for Girl Scout cookies to sell for her daughter’s troop last March but failing to pay up to the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio…

Girl Scout officials and police say they attempted to contact Hines over a period of six months to procure the $1600 owed, but were not successful — SO, when Hines was arrested last week on unrelated charges, she was also charged with theft at the North College Hill Mayor’s court. Hines has been arraigned and is scheduled to appear in court on November 28.

Peep the Facebook post that the North College Hill Police Department put up regarding Hines, at Bossip.

