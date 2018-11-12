Marvel comics creator, Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Lee, who as been in a constant battle with several health issues, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Monday morning where he later passed.

Stan Lee started Marvel in 1961 and it has been a staple of the entertainment industry ever since.

R.I.P. Stan Lee

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Marvel Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95 was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: