Marvel Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95

Marvel comics creator, Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Lee, who as been in a constant battle with several health issues, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Monday morning where he later passed.
Stan Lee started Marvel in 1961 and it has been a staple of the entertainment industry ever since.
R.I.P. Stan Lee
