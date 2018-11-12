CLOSE
Marvel Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95

The World Premiere Of Marvel's 'Ant-Man' - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Marvel comics creator, Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Lee, who as been in a constant battle with several health issues, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Monday morning where he later passed.

Stan Lee started Marvel in 1961 and it has been a staple of the entertainment industry ever since.

R.I.P. Stan Lee

Marvel Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95 was originally published on hotspotatl.com

photos
