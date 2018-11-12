5 Bombshells From Michelle Obama’s Memoir

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” takes aim at President Trump and reveals person details that she’s sharing publically for the first time.

See Also: Michelle Obama Announces ‘Becoming’ Book Tour: 5 Things To Expect

The book is scheduled for release on Tuesday, which coincides with the kickoff of her book tour at the United Center with Oprah Winfrey, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. An estimated crowd of 14,000 people is expected to attend the event that includes a book signing.

As the first African-American first lady, Obama writes about experiences in the White House through the lens of race that makes this memoir different from those written by previous first ladies.

In her highly anticipated memoir, “Becoming,” Michelle Obama mostly sticks to her long-stated principle of staying positive in the face of political and personal attacks. But she doesn’t hold back entirely.https://t.co/gQ1Pi0HJJR — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 11, 2018

Here are a few highlights from the book:

Trump’s Birther Attacks

Obama slams President Donald Trump for promoting the “birther” conspiracy theory that questioned whether her husband, President Barack Obama, was born in the United States.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she writes, per the Washington Post.

Trump’s Shocking Sexism

The former first lady denounces Trump’s sexism and misogyny, including the “Access Hollywood” tape in which he’s caught bragging about groping women. In her book, Obama said she “buzzed with fury” after seeing the tape and was in disbelief that women would vote for him over Hillary Clinton, according to NBC News.

Angry Black Woman Trap

Obama recalls receiving unfair criticism, based on racial stereotypes, that she was an angry Black woman. “I was female, Black and strong, which to certain people . . . translated only to ‘angry.’ It was another damaging cliché, one that’s been forever used to sweep minority women to the perimeter of every room,” she said, according to the Post.

Romance With Barack

Obama writes about her romance and love for her husband in a unique way compared to previous first ladies, the Post noted.

“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack, the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder,” Obama wrote.

Challenges Starting A Family

In a very personal revelation, Obama shared that she and her husband had trouble having children. She suffered a miscarriage and used in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters.

SEE ALSO:

Michelle Obama Warns That ‘Other Folks’ Still Show Up At The Polls If We Don’t

Black Republican DA Who Was Voted Out Wants To Stay On The Botham Jean Case

5 Bombshells From Michelle Obama’s Memoir was originally published on newsone.com