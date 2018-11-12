CLOSE
Woman Beaten And Stabbed On A NYC Subway After Being Called A ‘Black B***h’

New York City police are investigating the senseless attack on Ann Marie Washington, 57, as a hate crime.

NYC Subway

Source: Getty / Getty


Last Friday, a Black woman was punched and stabbed when she got off the subway in Brooklyn by a man using racist and bigoted language towards her.

According to NBC4 New York, Ann Marie Washington, 57, was hospitalized on Sunday after having surgery for a collapsed lung due to the stabbing. The mother of two says she was attacked from behind while coming from work  riding the Q train.

The man, who was white, punched the Trinidad native in her mouth and stabbed her in the chest after calling her a “black b—-.” The man, who is yet to be in police custody, fled the scene. Police say the suspect is believed to be in his early 30s, roughly 5-feet, 3-inches tall and was wearing a grey and black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the attack.

Witness and advocate Kezia Bernard-Nau explained that Washington didn’t understand what had happened at first.

“The victim was hunched over. She couldn’t really stand up. She just seemed like in shock, really dazed and out of it,” Bernard-Nau told CBS New York.

While Washington knew she had gotten hurt, she didn’t know how severe her injuries were, initially thinking it was just a scratch until she woke up the next morning “in a pool of blood.”

“Her daughter found her and was like we need to take you to hospital, like what is going on? They rushed her to hospital and that’s when she found out that she was indeed really hurt and her lung collapsed because of it,” Bernard-Nau said.

While Nau has video of the attack she took on her cell phone, police haven’t released any official surveillance footage from the station to the public yet, which angers Bernard-Nau.

“The fact that the video isn’t out right now, this is completely insane,” Bernard Nau told NBC 4.

“This is going to keep happening.”

While at first the NYPD wasn’t clear if they were labelling the attack against Washington as a hate crime, according to CBS New York they are now investigating it as such.

In the meantime, Washington is still in the hospital recovering and is afraid the suspect will hurt someone else if he isn’t arrested and charged.

“She’s just scared and she wants this guy caught because he can go out and do something worse to someone else,” Bernard-Nau stressed to CBS.


Woman Beaten And Stabbed On A NYC Subway After Being Called A ‘Black B***h’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

