Stan Lee passed away at 95

Co-creator and comic book writer of Marvel Comics passed away on November 12, 2018. It’s been a sad day for many.

According to TMZ his daughter reported that an ambulance rushed to Lee’s home and brought him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he later passed.

The man was truly dedicated to the his craft. He made cameo appearances in every single one of the Marvel movies. He loved what he did and his impact on the industry will be remembered.

Rest In Peace Stan Lee.

“To me, writing is fun. It doesn’t matter what you’re writing, as long as you can tell a story.”

