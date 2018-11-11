Elijah Cummings Vows Evenhanded Investigation Of Trump Instead Of Dragging The President

Maryland’s Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings was expected to lead the powerful House Oversight Committee when his party takes leadership of the U.S. House of Representative in January, putting him in position to spearhead the chamber’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Cummings planned to use his subpoena powers evenhandedly.

“I’m not going to be handing out subpoenas like somebody’s handing out candy on Halloween. If I have to use them, they will be used in a methodical way,” Cummings told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” adding that his focus is on the public interest.

Democrats swept the Republicans out of power in the House on Election Day, gaining at least 30 more seats than the GOP did, as vote counts continued Sunday in several tight races. Republican leaders in the House and Senate were widely seen as protecting the president in Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible obstruction of justice.

Trump warned Democrats on Wednesday that he’s ready to go to war with House Democrats is they stepped up efforts to investigate him.

“If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!” Trump tweeted.

Cummings was not intimidated, noting that the investigation seeks to find out the truth.

“Even in Trump country, they basically are saying that, ‘We want transparency, we want honesty, and we want integrity.’ But they want something else, George. They want accountability with regard to this president, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do if I’m blessed to have that opportunity,” the congressman said.

