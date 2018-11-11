Tupac’s Belongings To Be Donated To Temple University

The late rapper Tupac Shakur’s impact and influence spanned far beyond the music industry. Shakur was known for using his platform to bring attention to issues faced by the Black community. 22 years after his tragic death, Temple University is paying homage to the rapper by adding some of his belongings to their Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, USA Today reported.
The collection—which is known for being one of the most extensive collections of items that captures the essence of the Black experience in America and beyond—has nearly 500,000 items, the news outlet writes. Amongst Tupac’s items that will be added include handwritten lyrics from some of his most popular songs, handwritten track listings and his jewelry. All the items were donated by Goldin Auctions of Runnemede. The Philadelphia-based university offers a course that explores the legacy of Shakur.
“He’s a hip-hop icon,” Diane Turner, a curator of the Blockson collection said in a statement, according to the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education. “This is a significant, contemporary addition to our already impressive collection of music items, ranging from African instruments to material from John Coltrane, Grover Washington Jr. and Natalie Hinderas. We are thrilled.”
News about the donation comes shortly after the 22nd anniversary of his first posthumous album Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.
