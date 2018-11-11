Jacquees Confesses His Love In “You” Visuals

0 reads Leave a comment
Jacquees is in love.
The roller coaster ride of love is a tale as old as time. The Cash Money documentary Before Anythang was accompanied by a soundtrack and Jacquees’ “You” was a standout single on the project. The silky smooth single finds Jacquees confessing his love for a woman that he’s only physically involved with.
Directed by Devkamera, “You” places Jacquees in a contemplative position. He ponders on proposing to the woman he has fallen in love with, while she is less than convinced that he is ready for such a commitment. After she suspects the singer of cheating, he attempts to show her that he’d rather be with her than anybody else.
