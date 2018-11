According to The Blast, the attack happened November 8 …

6ix9ine and Ye were on set when multiple shots were fired at the $80 MILLION DOLLAR HOUSE where filming was reportedly in progress. Emergency dispatch audio cited in the report noted that both fire and ambulance officials, as well as a HELICOPTER, were deployed after reports of “shots fired” came in.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

