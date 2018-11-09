Gary’s Tea: Tamera Mowry’s Niece Dies In Mass Shooting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 11.09.18
In case you missed it, Tamera Mowry’s niece was among party-goers killed in a mass shooting at a California club this week, which prompted the team to discuss gun laws.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” Tamera and her husband stated via their joint representative Chantal Artur. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

