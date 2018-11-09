CLOSE
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And Fertility Issues In New Book

The former First Lady's anticipated memoir "Becoming" discusses how Sasha and Malia were conceived by IVF, her marriage with former President Barack Obama and how she will never forgive Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama Becoming

Source: Miller Mobley / Miller Mobley

With her anticipated memoir Becoming hitting book stores next Tuesday, Michelle Obama has launched her national tour on Friday, showing America a more personal and candid side of herself.

In an upcoming interview with ABC’s Good Morning Robin Roberts, she opens about her past fertility issues and a devastating miscarriage she experienced 20 years ago.

“I felt lost and alone and I felt like I failed, because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” Obama, 54, said.

“We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken,” adding, “So, that’s one of the reasons why I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen, and the biological clock is real.”

Adding, “I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work, and how they don’t work.”

This is the first time Mrs. Obama has publicly spoken about her fertility issues.

She also opened up about her marriage with former President Barack Obama, admitting that they have had some rocky moments in their relationship, resulting in them participating in marriage counseling. When asked why she shared that part of her life with the public, Obama stressed that she wanted for people to understand the work that couples need to do in order to stay together.

“For those young people out there who think that marriage is supposed to be easy. And marriage counseling for us was one of those ways that we learned to talk out our differences,” she said.

“I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage, and we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

In addition, she described falling in love with Mr Obama one summer night in Chicago.

“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack,” she writes, “the feelings came rushing – a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder.”

Swoon.

President Obama and Hillary Clinton Speak At The Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Phoenix Awards

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Mrs. Obama also had some choice words about President Trump in her book, stressing that she will never forgive him for starting the Birther Movement, which questioned the citizenship of her husband, the first Black president of the United States.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” she wrote.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

People took to Twitter to commend Michelle Obama for being so candid and open about her life.

You can see Robin Roberts’ full interview with Michelle Obama this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And Fertility Issues In New Book was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
