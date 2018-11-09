CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Good News! ‘Mother Of The Movement’ Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In Major Upset

The mother of slain teen Jordan Davis and the two-time breast cancer survivor is heading to Congress.

0 reads
Leave a comment
AOL BUILD Presents: 'The Armor Of Light'

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

While we await whether Stacey Abrams will have garnered enough votes for a December 4 runoff for the governor’s seat, there is some very good news coming out of Georgia today.

Lucy McBath, one of the “mothers of the movement,” beat Republican Rep. Karen Handel in what was a tight Congressional race. On Wednesday, McBath—who ran her campaign on a platform of gun control, healthcare for all and gender equality —declared her win on Wednesday evening, winning narrowly by a mere 3,000 plus votes.

What’s so remarkable about McBath’s win in this Atlanta suburb that this seat has been occupied by a Republican for the past 30 years. In addition, McBath did what Democrat John Ossoff couldn’t achieve in last spring’s closely watched special election.

“After a hard fought race, I am honored to announce that the people of Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District have put their trust in my vision for the future of our district and nation. The voters responded to my commitment to put aside partisan fights for the good of the American people,” the statement read in part.

According to CNN, Handel conceded the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District early Thursday morning in a statement she issued on social media.

“After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday,” Handel said in the statement.

“Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her.”

McBath is mostly known for the 2012 racist shooting death of her teenage son Jordan Davis. The TK-year was killed by white man named Michael Dunn, who complained that Davis and his friends were playing music too loudly while parked at a gas station. Dunn was sentenced to life without parole for that killing.

McBath has said that her son’s death inspired her to run for office.

Congrats Congresswoman McBath!

RELATED NEWS:

It’s The Day After A Historic Midterm Election. Now What?

Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

Polling Place Worker

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

99 photos Launch gallery

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

Continue reading #IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

[caption id="attachment_2837949" align="alignleft" width="642"] Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty[/caption] The time has come...the 2018 Midterm elections are finally here! And while we don't know if that Blue Wave is actually coming or will Stacey Abrams become this country's first Black female governor or will Florida's Andrew Gillum make history and bring it home. But what we are sure of is that Black women ALWAYS turn out to the polls in huge numbers to exercise their right vote. That, and if any real progress happens tonight, it's because WE made it happen. So to celebrate us, we put together this amazing gallery of Black celebrities and everyday African-American women from all over this country flexing their power at the ballot. Power to the people!

Good News! ‘Mother Of The Movement’ Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In Major Upset was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…
 11 hours ago
11.09.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Beef With The Governor Is…
 17 hours ago
11.09.18
Tammy Rivera Admits To Cheating On Waka Flocka,…
 19 hours ago
11.09.18
Ice Cube
Ice Cube Wants to “Arrest the President” in…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
10 items
Vicious Reactions Dragging Brian ‘Jim Crow’ Kemp ‘Resigning’…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
young thug
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Jailed Due to Failed Drug…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Oou, Say Dat Again: Celebs Who Haven’t Lost…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Mass Shooting At California Bar Leaves 13 Dead
 1 day ago
11.08.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious x Cookie Have New Tricks…
 2 days ago
11.08.18
5 items
The Most Disgusting And Racist Moments At Trump’s…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Six Family Members To ‘Mute’ Just Before The…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas
 2 days ago
11.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close