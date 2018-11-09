Voices: What Would Breezy LoveJoy Say To Anderson. Paak?

| 11.09.18
Leave a comment
2018 has been an amazing year for Hip-Hop and R&B and one of the most-anticipated albums of the year will be coming from none other than Anderson. Paak. Paak is set to release is 3rd studio album “Oxnard” on November 19th and the single “Tints” (featuring Kendrick Lamar). Anytime you turn on ESPN or hear a movie premiere you might end up hearinf a Paak song so that has to be big for an artist with humble beginnings in Oxnard, California right?

Paak talks about hearing his tracks in big moment situations, the love of California and the making of “Oxnard.”

 

But what would #BreezyLoveJoy say about #AndersonPaak today?

If you are unfamiliar, Breezy LoveJoy is the moniker Paak went by when he started his career. His first two albums, O.B.E. Vol. 1 and LoveJoy were under the Breezy name. So how would the unrefined Breezy think of the Anderson. Paak of 2018? Watch the latest Episode of Voices!

 

