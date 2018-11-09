CLOSE
Arlington Student Charged with Felony for Bringing Gun to School

Arlington police arrested a ninth grader because he allegedly used a toy gun to make a threat online.

Police shared a picture of the BB gun. They said a student posted a Snapchat video showing it going into his backpack. Then he warned students not to go to school on Friday.

parent of another student saw the video and called police Thursday night. Officers quickly found the boy and charged him with making a terroristic threat.

The juvenile is a student at Uplift Summit Academy in Arlington.

