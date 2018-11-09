CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family In Duck Boat Tragedy Reacts to Indictment

Tia Coleman praised the prosecutor for demanding accountability for the tragedy.

3 reads
Leave a comment

An African-American woman who lost nine family members when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake in July expressed hope Thursday after learning the captain of the ship had been indicted. Tia Coleman’s husband, three young children and five other family members were among the 17 people killed when a duck boat sank when waves flooded the craft during a storm in Branson.

The charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office against Kenneth Scott McKee included 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty by a ship’s officer resulting in death, the Associated Press reported.

See Also: Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat Sinking In Branson, Racist Conspiracy Theorists Say

“While nothing can ever ease the grief in my heart, I am grateful that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is fighting for justice for my family, and the other victims, and is committed to holding fully accountable all those responsible for this tragedy,” said Coleman, who was visiting from Indiana and was among just 14 survivors.

McKee’s negligence included failing to tell passengers to put on personal floatation devices and not increasing his speed right away to reach land, the indictment said. He also blocked the exits by allowing the boat’s plastic side curtains to be lowered.

But his alleged ineptitude didn’t stop there. McKee apparently violated his vessel’s Coast Guard certificate of inspection rules that barred him from sailing the duck boat when winds exceed 35 mph and/or waves exceed 2 feet.

Coleman was one of several plaintiffs who filed lawsuits on behalf of the victims and survivors. They were suing Ripley Entertainment, the company that operated the boats, as well as other companies involved in manufacturing and operating the vessels.

If convicted, McKee could face up to 10 years in prison for each count and a fine of $250,000.

SEE ALSO:

An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The Works

Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent Massachusetts In Congress

Sen. Jeff Sessions Testifies At His Senate Confirmation Hearing To Become Country's Attorney General

Boy, Bye! Jeff Sessions 'Resigned' And Twitter Is Doing The Praise Dance

11 photos Launch gallery

Boy, Bye! Jeff Sessions 'Resigned' And Twitter Is Doing The Praise Dance

Continue reading Boy, Bye! Jeff Sessions ‘Resigned’ And Twitter Is Doing The Praise Dance

Boy, Bye! Jeff Sessions 'Resigned' And Twitter Is Doing The Praise Dance

Another one bites the orange dust. Jeff Sessions has "resigned" as Attorney General, which many believe is a sign to remove Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia investigation. Now that the Democrats have taken back the House, Trump is clearly disturbed about the investigation, which many hope will take down his presidency. In Sessions' resignation letter he claims to have resigned, but it is clear he was fired by 45. See the letter below: https://twitter.com/GaryGrumbach/status/1060260037023711236 Sessions replacement is Matthew G. Whitaker who is known to be a serious conservative. https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/1060261877677281280 While this could be a sign of more obstruction from Trump, for now, Twitter is ecstatic that Sessions, who Coretta Scott King said in 1986 "used the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly Black voters," is out. See the reactions below:  

‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family In Duck Boat Tragedy Reacts to Indictment was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube
Ice Cube Wants to “Arrest the President” in…
 10 hours ago
11.08.18
10 items
Vicious Reactions Dragging Brian ‘Jim Crow’ Kemp ‘Resigning’…
 10 hours ago
11.08.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…
 11 hours ago
11.08.18
young thug
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Jailed Due to Failed Drug…
 12 hours ago
11.08.18
Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments
 12 hours ago
11.08.18
Oou, Say Dat Again: Celebs Who Haven’t Lost…
 15 hours ago
11.08.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…
 18 hours ago
11.08.18
Mass Shooting At California Bar Leaves 13 Dead
 19 hours ago
11.08.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious x Cookie Have New Tricks…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
5 items
The Most Disgusting And Racist Moments At Trump’s…
 1 day ago
11.07.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…
 1 day ago
11.07.18
Six Family Members To ‘Mute’ Just Before The…
 1 day ago
11.07.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas
 1 day ago
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Dez Bryant Signs 1-Year Deal With The New…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Not Running For President…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close