Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson

Viola stars as a natural haired bad-ass in the suspense-filled crime film, "Widows."

Viola Davis stars as a bad ass, take charge wife in the upcoming high intensity film, “Widows.” Davis, along with her girl-powered team comprised of fellow actresses Cynthia Erivo,  Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debiki, band together to save their own lives and create a brand new one in the ashes of their husband’s mistakes. The film is rich with themes of female-empowered, so HB’s editor Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) sat down with the cast and the film’s Oscar winning director, Steve McQueen, about why this story is important and what men can learn from women in the age of #MeToo.

The film will hit theaters November 16th.

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

