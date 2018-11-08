Charlamagne To Participate In Live Therapy Session: ‘I Feel Like The Best Way To Eradicate Stigma Is To Show People’

Charlamagne The God and Dr. Jessica Clemons, aka “Dr. Jess,” will sit down for an unprecedented conversation about mental health in the Black community.

“In a rare moment of vulnerability and honesty, nothing is off limits during this in-depth exploration with Dr. Jess, breaking down barriers and revealing the true persona behind one of media’s most prominent voices,” an official press release for the TV special said.

We caught up with the host and author, who opened up about his new book and the importance of the live therapy session. Charlamagne recently released his latest memoir, Shook Ones. Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me, which made him the perfect candidate for the job.

“I was keeping a journal of just my experiences in therapy,” he said. “I was writing down things that historically gave me anxiety, things that give me anxiety now, getting to the source of my PTSD, trauma from things that happened when I was young. So it just turned into this whole book about mental health and being mentally healthy.”

He decided to do the show after considering streaming it on social media. But after a conversation with Chris McCarthy at VH1, he decided to make it bigger.

“I was gonna do live therapy just to show people what it was all about, because I feel like the best way to eradicate any type of stigma is just to show people, ‘Hey, I do it,’ that’s how you normalize it.”

Charlamagne was introduced to Dr. Jess via his home girl. “I just thinks she’s an incredible spirit, she’s out here doing Gods work. She does therapy on her Instagram live every weekend and I just thought that the world needs to see and hear more of her. So, why not, She’s the therapist, I’m the patient and Monday, at 10pm, on VH1 I’ll be doing a live therapy session.“

