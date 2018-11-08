WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Jailed Due to Failed Drug Test

Young Thug (born: Jeffery Lamar Williams) has had his bond revoked and has been booked in Georgia’s DeKalb County Jail on felony drug and gun charges, the Blast reports and Pitchfork can confirm. According to court records viewed by Pitchfork, Williams failed a drug test prior to a scheduled arraignment this morning (November 8). The arraignment was tied to a September 2017 arrest, during which the rapper was cited for possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and hydrocodone with intent to distribute. He was also found with codeine (two counts), a firearm, alprazolam (aka Xanax), and an amphetamine.

After initially turning himself in to authorities at Georgia’s DeKalb County Jail on September 11, Williams was released from jail on bond September 13. When reached by Pitchfork, representatives for Young Thug offered no comment.

via Pitchfork

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: