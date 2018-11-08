CLOSE
Mass Shooting At California Bar Leaves 13 Dead

Update: 9:41 AM CST: The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long was a former United States Marine who may have suffered from PSTD according to Sheriff Geoff Dean. Long used smoke bombs and a Glock-21 .45 handgun in the shooting. Officers had several interactions with Long in the past including this past April where there was a call to his home for disturbing the peace. Mental health officials at the time concluded that he did not need to be arrested.

Update: 2:56am PST: 13 people are reported dead including the shooter were found inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA. A first responder, Sgt Ron Helis was also killed in the mass shooting.

Original Story:

Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted out “Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested”

Casualties has been reported however, no word on the amount. This situation is still active..

We will have more as this develops.

