Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California Bar

Update: 2:56am PST: 13 people are reported dead including the shooter were found inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA. A first responder, Sgt Ron Helis was also killed in the mass shooting.

Original Story:

Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted out “Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested”

Casualties has been reported however, no word on the amount. This situation is still active..

We will have more as this develops.

Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California Bar was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

