700 Wrapped Voting Machines Found In A Georgia Warehouse

Georgia Governor Debate Oct. 23, 2018

Source: Georgia Public Broadcasting / Georgia Public Broadcasting


According to Stacey Abrams camp, Fulton County did not have the adequate amount of machines for voters. They discovered 700 wrapped machines in a warehouse. This evidence is mote proof of widespread voter suppression throughout the state.

Three of the four largest counties in the state – DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb – have reported only a portion of the votes that were submitted by early mail. In Cobb County alone, anywhere between 25,000 and 26,000 votes were submitted early by mail. Four other large counties – Chatham, Henry, Douglas, and Clarke – have reported exactly 0 votes by mail.

Absentee ballots represent another major pickup opportunity for Abrams. In Gwinnett County alone, more than 20,000 absentee ballots are waiting to be counted.

Additionally there is an unknown number of absentee ballots that were potentially wrongly rejected which will also need to be counted.

An historic number of provisional and paper ballots were cast throughout Georgia, these have yet to be counted. Machine breakdowns and shoddy election administration on the part of Secretary of State Brian Kemp contributed to the exceedingly large number of provisional and paper ballots.

We will continue to update the public as more info arrises.

 

