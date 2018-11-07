Gifting family, friends and co-workers during the holiday season is a wonderful thing – but what about you? What’s on your Glam List? This holiday, take some time from your hectic schedule and focus on you! Now that the holiday shopping season is in full swing, be sure to update your beauty kit and makeup bag with MadameNoire’s favorite holiday palettes, skincare, and perfume from Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com.

The Glam List: 8 Holiday Favorites From Ulta Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: