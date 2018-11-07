CLOSE
Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Not Running For President In 2020, Fans Urge Him To Anyway

Beto O'Rourke

Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston

Despite a narrow defeat in his Texas Senate race against Ted Cruz, Beto O’Rourke has said he isn’t looking forward to running for higher officer in 2020.

O’Rourke told CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday ahead of the race with Cruz that he wasn’t going to run for President in 2020.

“I don’t wanna do it. I will not do it,” O’Rourke said on the program. “Amy and I are raisin’ an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we– we– our– our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together.”

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop people for actively rooting for the El Paso Texas senator to run.

Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Not Running For President In 2020, Fans Urge Him To Anyway was originally published on theboxhouston.com

