Election 2018 Results: Cruz Beats Beto, Democrats Gain Control Of The House

CPAC

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

After one of the more expensive races in Senate history, Senator Ted Cruz held off Beto O’Rourke to earn a second term as U.S. senator for Texas.

Elsewhere, Al Green won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives as did Shelia Jackson-Lee. In other races, Greg Abbot won a second term as Governor of the state, besting Lupe Valdez.

Locally in Harris County, Proposition A for the drainage fee passed with more than 74% of the vote while Proposition B which revolved around equal pay for firefighters compared to their police officer counterparts, also passed with 58% of the vote.

Nationally, Andrew Gillum lost his bid to become the first black Governor of Florida as he was defeated by Ron DeSantis in a race that may demand a recount. Other races such as the race for Governor in Georiga have yet to be called.

