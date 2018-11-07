CLOSE
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes Becomes First Black Woman Elected To Congress In Connecticut

Hayes said she was "built for this."

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut, paving the way for her to become the Constitution State’s first Black woman ever elected to Congress.

“People have said to me: ‘She doesn’t have what it takes,’” Hayes, 45, said in declaring victory. “Not only am I built for this, I’m Brass City built for this.”

She continued: “You … believe that we have to protect the future that we promised for our kids. You also believe that we have an obligation to be of service to someone else, … that true leaders lead from the front and lead by example, and reject all of this hate and intolerance and this indescribable fear that does not define who we are.”

With the election, Hayes added to a number of historic results for a large group of African-American candidates running in the midterm elections across the country.

The former national teacher of the year was still teaching full-time in the months leading up to Election Day. What will soon be her former profession has really helped inform the way she approaches politics, she told the Hartford Courant recently.

“When you’re a teacher, you don’t pick and choose who you advocate for. You don’t choose who comes to your class. You don’t ask kids, ‘Is your mom a Republican or a Democrat,’ because that’s how I’m gonna decide how hard I’m gonna work for you,” Hayes said. “They come to you and you have a responsibility to leave them better than when they came. I think that’s what government should be doing.”

Not unlike other Black women running for key state-wide elected seats, Hayes encountered her fair share of resistance from Democratic Party insiders who initially favored other candidates. Because of some creative maneuvering by the Connecticut state Democrats, Hayes didn’t get the party’s nomination. Still, she won the primary in August and forced Democrats to support her as the party’s nominee.

That phenomenon was similar to those we saw for other Black women who were still able to win their respective primaries with little or no help from Democrats.

Hayes explained why she was running for Congress when she declared in July. “Who will speak for them?” Hayes recalled asking herself one day while looking at her students.

Thanks to the voters of Connecticut, that question has been answered, and then some.

African-American female candidates—both novices and veterans—have overcome obstacles to win primary races and now will compete in the November general elections. See Also: New San Francisco Mayor London Breed Joins The Growing List Of Black Women Winning Elections Dozens of Black female Democrats put their hats in the political ring as challengers for U.S. House seats. By the party’s own admission, Black women have been the backbone of the party. But the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee endorsed only three of the Black women running for Congress. It’s no wonder that many of the candidates feel betrayed. Democrats rode a wave of support from Black women voters last year in Virginia and earlier this year in Alabama. Yet, they've persevered and won impressive victories as they near the finish line on Election Day. One race that drew national attention was Stacey Abramsprimary victory in May, earning her the opportunity to compete in November to become Georgia governor. With that primary win, Abrams became the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for governor in the United States. Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley scored a major Massachusetts Democratic Party primary upset in September, riding a wave of support for her pledge to be an agent for progressive change in her district’s long-neglected communities. Pressley is on track to become the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. Also poised to make history is Jahana Hayes, who earned the prestigious National Teacher of the Year award in 2016 and won her primary contest in August. If she defeats the Republican candidate in November’s general election, she will become Connecticut's first Black Democrat to serve in Congress. SEE ALSO: There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black Narrative  

