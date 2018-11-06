Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Is Searching For A Surrogate, Damon Dash Allegedly Threatens Woman & Tosses Another Out Of Shop & More

Entertainment News
| 11.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are one of our favorite couples. We’ve watched them get engaged, married as well as have their baby boy, Ace. The two have discussed having another baby and it looks like it will happen via surrogacy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kandi and Todd are in the process of looking for a surrogate and if they find one already know the embryos they have stored are girls. We wish them the best of luck!

SEE ALSO: Kandi Burruss Hosts Freaky Deaky Dungeon Party + Drops New Video “Ready For This” [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

In other news, Damon Dash is making headlines after allegedly going into the children’s hair salon he invested money into and threatening not only the owner, but a customer. Reports state that Dash grabbed the customer and kicked her out. She immediately went to file a temporary restraining order against him, which was granted.

Lastly, Idris Elba was just named “Sexiest Man Alive,” by People magazine and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that this was great news. When Elba found out he was very excited and honored to hold this title. Congratulations to Idris!

See photos from Kandi Burruss’s dungeon party!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

9 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

Continue reading PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Is Searching For A Surrogate, Damon Dash Allegedly Threatens Woman & Tosses Another Out Of Shop & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Election 2018 Results: Cruz Beats Beto, Democrats Gain…
 6 hours ago
11.06.18
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…
 7 hours ago
11.06.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…
 7 hours ago
11.06.18
14 items
Tragic: Andrew Gillum Loses To An Open Racist…
 7 hours ago
11.06.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…
 8 hours ago
11.06.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…
 8 hours ago
11.06.18
Ben Jealous Falls Short In His Bid To…
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent…
 10 hours ago
11.06.18
10 items
This Is America: See The Countless Reports Of…
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Sexy Advice: 6 Idris Elba Quotes You Can…
 13 hours ago
11.06.18
Bey 4 Beto: Beyonce Shows Her Support For…
 13 hours ago
11.06.18
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Is Searching For A…
 14 hours ago
11.07.18
‘Dirty Tricks’: Voters Won’t Be Denied As Brian…
 15 hours ago
11.06.18
Poll Worker Insults Voter With Blackface Comment At…
 16 hours ago
11.06.18
The Messiest Moments From Love & Hip Hop…
 16 hours ago
11.06.18
Frank Ocean Is Giving Away Free Merch To…
 18 hours ago
11.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close