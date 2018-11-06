0 reads Leave a comment
In past years, midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters but this year is different with celebrities playing a big part.
It’s Election Day in the U.S., and celebrities like Mandy Moore, Justin Timberlake, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more are making their voices heard at the polls this year, while encouraging fans to do the same!
Check out the gallery below to see which of your favorite celebs voted!
These Celebs Voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections [PHOTOS]
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Demi Lovato1 of 23
2. Nick Jonas2 of 23
3. Zendaya3 of 23
4. Taylor Swift4 of 23
5. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw5 of 23
6. Jennifer Garner6 of 23
7. Mandy Moore7 of 23
8. Amy Poehler8 of 23
9. James Van Der Beek9 of 23
10. Reese Witherspoon10 of 23
11. Joe Jonas11 of 23
12. Olivia Wilde12 of 23
13. Mariska Hargitay13 of 23
14. Drew Barrymore14 of 23
15. Justin Timberlake15 of 23
16. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds16 of 23
17. Camila Cabello17 of 23
18. Tom Hanks18 of 23
19. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski19 of 23
20. Ellen Pompeo20 of 23
21. Amy Schumer21 of 23
22. Gwyneth Paltrow22 of 23
23. Julia Roberts23 of 23
Celebs Share Their Election Day 2018 Voting Photos was originally published on radionowindy.com
