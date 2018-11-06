DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius are back with yet another weekly breakdown of The Rewind. In case you’ve been hiding under a rock or months, The Rewind is a weekly show that breaks down all of the things you may have missed in the last week. No matter the topic, our guys DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius are going to discuss it and then rate it from a 1-10.

On this episode of The Rewind, we’re talking BlacKkKlansman. The film premiered in theaters on August 10th and is set to be released on DVD on November 6th. That’s right, election day! The Spike Lee joint, which was co-produced by Jordan Peele, stars John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, a black detective in Colorado Springs that goes undercover to not only infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan but also bring down the entire operation before they carry out a plot to harm hundreds of black people.

The film did numbers at the box office. It has pulled over $85 million so far but did it really live up to all of the hype? Landon and Franchise give their opinion. For Landon, although the film is obviously about racism, he felt that the racism was very forced in the movie. If you’re sensitive to certain language, be advised that there will be a lot of racial slurs being thrown around in this film — this is the KKK, you know? Also, was accuracy an issue? Find out what Landon and DJ Franchise had to say about that.

Then we discuss Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaboration project, MihTy. The two crooners came together for their release produced by Hitmaka. The project was released on October 26th and has been met with mixed reviews. Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign have previously released singles in promotion of the album. Over the summer they dropped “The Light.” Then they dropped “Goin Thru Some Thangz” earlier in October. A few weeks later, they dropped “New Level”. What did DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius weigh in.

The Rewind: New MihTy and BlacKkKlansman Comes To DVD was originally published on globalgrind.com

