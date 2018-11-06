Sexy Advice: 6 Idris Elba Quotes You Can Apply To Your Dating Life

Idris Elba is clearly doing something right to be named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

The magazine unveiled their prestigious cover on Tuesday and the 46-year-old British sex symbol won the crown. Elba was surprised, but grateful when he received the title. “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really,’” he told People. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Elba is People‘s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive and the magazine’s first Black cover star since Denzel Washington in 1996, according to E! News. Blake Shelton infamously took the crown last year, while the whole Sexiest Man Alive title started with Mel Gibson in 1985.

The pick for Idris was a long time coming, considering the years of lust fans had to endure scoping out the 6’3″ actor. However, Idris didn’t reach his peak sexy status overnight. In fact, he wasn’t always a ladies man in general.

“I was very tall and skinny,” Idris said, describing his coming-of-age years in London. “And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

Now Idris is a well-respected actor and DJ, who kickboxes on the side. He’s also engaged to the gorgeous model Sabrina Dhowre.

To get to this point in life, Idris had to endure two failed marriages and years of up-and-down dating. Through his experiences, Idris has gained a Rolodex of life advice for those who might be on the struggle team.

