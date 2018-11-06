CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Poll Worker Insults Voter With Blackface Comment At Houston Poll Location

1 reads
Leave a comment

It wouldn’t be Election Day without a little racism involved.

A black woman was insulted by a poll worker in North Houston who told her that maybe she could understand her if she wore her “blackface” makeup.

Rolanda Anthony, a black woman, attempted to vote at her polling location at Iglesia Bautista Libre in north Houston. A poll worker said there was an issue with her address in the system. She was told she had to fill out a form to fix it.

RELATED: All The Deals, Free Ride Offers And Dos And Don’ts On Voting Day

RELATED: Election Day 2018: Candidate Guide, ID Info, Sample Ballot &amp; More

Juanita Barnes, the assistant election judge ran over to Anthony and told her it was illegal for her to try and change her address on Election Day. The two soon began to argue before Barnes, a white woman, told Anthony, a black woman, “If I were to wear my blackface make up, maybe you would understand what I’m telling you.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Anthony attempted to walk away but Barnes followed her through the polling place and continued to yell at her. Anthony told Barnes she was calling the police but said that Barnes threatened her claiming that the police would arrest Anthony because she’s black.

One of the poll workers quit in protest over what Barnes said. Harris County sheriff’s deputies filed a criminal assault charge against her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Poll Worker Insults Voter With Blackface Comment At Houston Poll Location was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sexy Advice: 6 Idris Elba Quotes You Can…
 2 hours ago
11.06.18
Bey 4 Beto: Beyonce Shows Her Support For…
 2 hours ago
11.06.18
‘Dirty Tricks’: Voters Won’t Be Denied As Brian…
 4 hours ago
11.06.18
Poll Worker Insults Voter With Blackface Comment At…
 5 hours ago
11.06.18
The Messiest Moments From Love & Hip Hop…
 5 hours ago
11.06.18
Frank Ocean Is Giving Away Free Merch To…
 7 hours ago
11.06.18
The Rewind: New MihTy and BlacKkKlansman Comes To…
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In…
 10 hours ago
11.06.18
Coincidence? Black People In Georgia Typically Get The…
 10 hours ago
11.06.18
30 items
Souls To The Polls! Epic Photos Of Black…
 10 hours ago
11.06.18
Brian Kemp Pops A Blood Vessel After Stacey…
 11 hours ago
11.06.18
12 items
Election Day Reports Of Voter Suppression And Faulty…
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 x Lyrica Look Forward To…
 19 hours ago
11.06.18
It’s About Time! Idris Elba Named People Magazine’s…
 19 hours ago
11.05.18
10 items
#SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A…
 21 hours ago
11.05.18
Trappa MadeIt, NBA YoungBoy, & Moneybagg Yo Drop…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close