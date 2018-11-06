[BREAKING] Charlotte Rapper Da Baby Shoots And Kill A Man After Attempted Robbery

Update:

According to reports at WSOC Channel 9, local police have identified the teenager was shot and killed during a fight inside of a Huntersville Wal-Mart last night. The victim has been identified as 19 year old Jalyn Domonique Craig.

The shooting occurred last night as the investigation revealed that several individuals in the store were in an altercation as shots rand out during the fight. Police revealed that one person was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene. That person was revealed to be Craig.

During the incident, SWAT was found to be escorting families inside of the store, outside to safety.

At this time police is working with the local district attorney to determine what charges, if any will be filed. A Wal-Mart employee stated that he just heard gunshots and rushed to get people out of the store’s back door as shots rang out just after 6 p.m.

Wal-Mart released this statement after the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by what has happened. We are thankful for the quick actions by the Huntersville Police Department that has resulted in an arrest. We are working closely with law enforcement. Since this is an active investigation, we will refer additional questions to them.”

Charlotte’s favorite rapper Da Baby has been arrested after shooting and killing a man at a local Wal-Mart.

According to multiple sources, there was an altercation between the rapper and two unidentified men in the produce department of the local Huntersville Wal-Mart.

BREAKING: @HPDNC is surrounding the Walmart in Huntersville off 485. Have talked to multiple people who heard gunshots. MEDIC confirmed one person died. Waiting for more info from Police now. pic.twitter.com/KOTmWTJc58 — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) November 6, 2018

Just to clarify a training excercise was happening with the North Mecklenburg Swat and Negotiations team at Lake Norman Charter School when a shooting occurred up the street at WalMart in Huntersville. The two incidents are unrelated. — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) November 6, 2018

