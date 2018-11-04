CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

15 reads
Leave a comment
City Point, Kids Foot Locker, And Haddad Brands Present BKLYN Rocks - Backstage and Front Row

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found Tennyson dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds. Reports suggest that this was not a home invasion.

Simmons took to Instagram to show her love to her baby’s father and thank the people for their support.

 

 

Angela and Sutton have a 2-year-old son, Sutton Jr., and with that she took some solace, saying, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb.”

Angela went on … “Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Sutton and Angela called off their engagement in 2017.

Sutton was only 37.

Source: TMZ

Angela Simmons’ Maternity Style Game Is On Point

1 photos Launch gallery

Angela Simmons’ Maternity Style Game Is On Point

Continue reading Angela Simmons’ Maternity Style Game Is On Point

Angela Simmons’ Maternity Style Game Is On Point

Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…
 7 hours ago
11.04.18
Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us…
 9 hours ago
11.04.18
Olivette Otele Becomes First Black Woman History Professor…
 9 hours ago
11.04.18
Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey…
 9 hours ago
11.04.18
Jalen Rose’s Detroit High School Has A 93…
 10 hours ago
11.04.18
Ciara Sivels Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 10 hours ago
11.04.18
Political Races To Watch In 2018 Midterm Elections…
 11 hours ago
11.04.18
2011 NBA All-Star Game - T-Mobile Magenta Carpet
Larsa Pippen Files for Divorce from Scottie Pippen
 1 day ago
11.03.18
Lil Keed Talks Meeting Young Thug, Working At…
 1 day ago
11.04.18
‘Nobody’s Fool’ & 8 Other Movies To Watch…
 1 day ago
11.03.18
Ex-‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty…
 2 days ago
11.02.18
This Video Of A Guy Putting His Lips…
 2 days ago
11.02.18
Tina Knowles Did It Fo’ The Gram &…
 2 days ago
11.02.18
Courts’ Crucial Rulings Against Voter Suppression Come Just…
 2 days ago
11.02.18
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using R-Word
 2 days ago
11.02.18
Rami Malek Talks Bohemian Rhapsody & Why Freddie…
 2 days ago
11.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close