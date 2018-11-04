Heartbreak! Angela Simmons Is ‘Destroyed’ Over The Death Of Her Ex Sutton Tennyson

Angela Simmons is “destroyed” with the sad news that her ex-fiancé and the father of her son was found dead in his home on Saturday.
The reality star and entrepreneur posted a pic of Sutton Tennyson, 37, holding their son Sutton Tennyson, Jr.
“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone,” the 31-year-old wrote on Sunday (Nov. 4).
“I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”
While there aren’t many details being shared with the public about Tennyson’s death, CBS 46 News reported that the Atlanta businessman was shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m. Atlanta Police say the shooting happened as a result of an argument between at least two people.
It’s not clear if police have a suspect in custody, have any tangible leads in his murder or have a motive.
Fans took to Twitter to rally around Simmons, sending out condolences and asking others to pray for her and her son.
Simmons and Tennyson welcomed their son in Sept. 2016, ending their engagement in 2017.
Just tragic. Sending all the love and prayers to Sutton’s family, Angela and their beloved son.
R.I.P
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
RELATED NEWS:
Oh No! Angela Simmons Confirms That She Called Off Her Engagement To Sutton Tennyson
Tea Talk Ep. 20: Angela Simmons Talks Return To Reality TV
Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton
Rest In Power: Black Twitter Mourns Death Of 'For Colored Girls' Playwright Ntozake Shange
Rest In Power: Black Twitter Mourns Death Of 'For Colored Girls' Playwright Ntozake Shange
1. Rest In Power SisSource:Getty 1 of 60
2.2 of 60
3.3 of 60
4.4 of 60
5.5 of 60
6.6 of 60
7.7 of 60
8.8 of 60
9.9 of 60
10.10 of 60
11.11 of 60
12.12 of 60
13.13 of 60
14.14 of 60
15.15 of 60
16.16 of 60
17.17 of 60
18.18 of 60
19.19 of 60
20.20 of 60
21.21 of 60
22.22 of 60
23.23 of 60
24.24 of 60
25.25 of 60
26.26 of 60
27.27 of 60
28.28 of 60
29.29 of 60
30.30 of 60
31.31 of 60
32.32 of 60
33.33 of 60
34.34 of 60
35.35 of 60
36.36 of 60
37.37 of 60
38.38 of 60
39.39 of 60
40.40 of 60
41.41 of 60
42.42 of 60
43.43 of 60
44.44 of 60
45.45 of 60
46.46 of 60
47.47 of 60
48.48 of 60
49.49 of 60
50.50 of 60
51.51 of 60
52.52 of 60
53.53 of 60
54.54 of 60
55.55 of 60
56.56 of 60
57.57 of 60
58.58 of 60
59.59 of 60
60.60 of 60
Heartbreak! Angela Simmons Is ‘Destroyed’ Over The Death Of Her Ex Sutton Tennyson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com