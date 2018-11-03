Larsa Pippen Files for Divorce from Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa are calling it quits.

TMZ Sports reports:

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are getting divorced. We’ve learned Larsa filed legal docs Friday in L.A. County Superior Court to end their marriage.

They’ve had multiple issues over the years … Scottie filed for divorce back in 2016 but they called it off last year. Just before he filed, cops came to their home twice for domestic disturbance calls, but no one was arrested. Larsa told cops Scottie scared her.

Sources connected to the couple tell us, there’s no scandal this time around. The 2 have just grown apart over the last few years and decided to end their relationship. They’re still committed to co-parenting their kids, but they don’t want to be married anymore.

The outlet added a statement from Mrs. Pippen that seems to support the fact the split was amicable.

“We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives, she wrote in the statment. “We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much.”

