Barack Obama Campaigning at Morehouse College Is A Black Person’s Political Dream [VIDEO]

President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Barack Obama campaigned with Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams at Morehouse College Friday night, drawing thousands and thousands of people to hear him speak. Some folks waited up to 7 or 8 hours just to get tickets.

Here’s a video of the line to get into the event.

But of course Barack and his team did not disappoint. If you missed heck out the entire event from start to finish below. But if you just wanna see Barack, fast forward to 1:28:00.

Barack Obama Campaigning at Morehouse College Is A Black Person’s Political Dream [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

