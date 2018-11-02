CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ex-‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment
Huncho Reality 'The Album Release Experience'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Shannade Clermont, one of the famed Clermont Twins who was also a star on the reality television show, Bad Girls Club, has pled guilty to wire fraud.

The 24-year-old Clermont entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court. She stood accused of stealing debit card information from a man who died shortly after a “prostitution date” with the former reality star.

Clermont told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald that she knew she was committing a crime when she used the man’s stolen debit cards to make purchases on the internet for clothes and other items. Spectators inside the courtroom included family members of the man she visited in January 2017. He was found dead of a drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment the next morning.

The reality star and her sister have been featured in numerous publications and fashion shoots, including one for Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season line. Clermont is expected to be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison as part of her plea agreement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Ex-‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty…
 6 hours ago
11.02.18
This Video Of A Guy Putting His Lips…
 9 hours ago
11.02.18
Tina Knowles Did It Fo’ The Gram &…
 9 hours ago
11.02.18
Courts’ Crucial Rulings Against Voter Suppression Come Just…
 10 hours ago
11.02.18
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using R-Word
 13 hours ago
11.02.18
Rami Malek Talks Bohemian Rhapsody & Why Freddie…
 15 hours ago
11.02.18
Forgot About Swizz: 6 Songs You Probably Didn’t…
 16 hours ago
11.02.18
The Most Unqualified President In History Says Stacey…
 16 hours ago
11.02.18
EXCLUSIVE: “Thruple” Explains Their Polygamous Lifestyle, Being In…
 16 hours ago
11.02.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Gets Played By The Death…
 1 day ago
11.02.18
10 items
‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
QUIZ: Which Music Biopic Is Completely & Totally…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees…
 1 day ago
11.02.18
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Begin Productions on…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Tiffany Haddish Is Nobody’s Fool When It Comes…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close