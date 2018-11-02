Shannade Clermont, one of the famed Clermont Twins who was also a star on the reality television show, Bad Girls Club, has pled guilty to wire fraud.

The 24-year-old Clermont entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court. She stood accused of stealing debit card information from a man who died shortly after a “prostitution date” with the former reality star.

Clermont told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald that she knew she was committing a crime when she used the man’s stolen debit cards to make purchases on the internet for clothes and other items. Spectators inside the courtroom included family members of the man she visited in January 2017. He was found dead of a drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment the next morning.

The reality star and her sister have been featured in numerous publications and fashion shoots, including one for Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season line. Clermont is expected to be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison as part of her plea agreement.

Ex-‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges was originally published on theboxhouston.com

