Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Confirm ‘Bad Boys 3’

Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back! After much chatter and social media hype, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirmed Bad Boys 3 is in the works.

“It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life We back!! @martinlawrence,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

According to Deadline, production on the highly anticipated classic with begin in January with directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah at the helm.

And Gabrielle Union wants in. Union played Smith’s love interest and Lawrence’s sister in Bad Boys 2.

Anyone getting their tickets early?

