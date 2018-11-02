EXCLUSIVE: “Thruple” Explains Their Polygamous Lifestyle, Being In A 3-Way Relationship, & More

Entertainment News
| 11.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We’ve had conversations about polygamy on the show but this time, we actually have a “Thruple” who came in studio to break down how they make it work!

Three polygamists Shantell, Shalaun, and Alex explain what it means to be polygamists, how their 3-way relationship works, & more on the Madd Hatta Morning Show. Alex says his limit is only two wives and together between he, Shantell and Shalaun, they have two kids together. He and Shalaun have been together for 19 years (!) and according to Alex, it was Shalaun’s idea to bring Shantell into their relationship!

Watch the “thruple” detail the rules of their relationship, how it first started, and what “polygyny” means in the full video below:

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

EXCLUSIVE: “Thruple” Explains Their Polygamous Lifestyle, Being In A 3-Way Relationship, & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using R-Word
 5 hours ago
11.02.18
The Most Unqualified President In History Says Stacey…
 8 hours ago
11.02.18
EXCLUSIVE: “Thruple” Explains Their Polygamous Lifestyle, Being In…
 8 hours ago
11.02.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Gets Played By The Death…
 16 hours ago
11.02.18
10 items
‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia…
 23 hours ago
11.01.18
QUIZ: Which Music Biopic Is Completely & Totally…
 23 hours ago
11.01.18
Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees…
 24 hours ago
11.02.18
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Begin Productions on…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Tiffany Haddish Is Nobody’s Fool When It Comes…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Lil Wayne
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Set to Perform on SNL
 1 day ago
11.01.18
7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving
 1 day ago
11.01.18
This Holiday Make Home Depot Your Decoration Destination
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Gets The Best News…
 2 days ago
11.01.18
Jessie Reyez Talks Not F*cking With Halloween, Growing…
 2 days ago
10.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close