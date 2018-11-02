CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Oprah Knocks On Your Doors In Atlanta With A Message [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment
Oprah Winfrey Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is the latest of a long line of celebs to endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia, but she took it a step further. After her sit down interview with Stacey Abrams, that drew thousands of spectators, Oprah decided to hit the streets and knock on doors in Atlanta to show her support for Abrams. Check out the video below as Oprah surprises a homeowner and urges her to vote.

____

Oprah Knocks On Your Doors In Atlanta With A Message [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using R-Word
 5 hours ago
11.02.18
The Most Unqualified President In History Says Stacey…
 8 hours ago
11.02.18
EXCLUSIVE: “Thruple” Explains Their Polygamous Lifestyle, Being In…
 8 hours ago
11.02.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Gets Played By The Death…
 16 hours ago
11.02.18
10 items
‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia…
 23 hours ago
11.01.18
QUIZ: Which Music Biopic Is Completely & Totally…
 23 hours ago
11.01.18
Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees…
 24 hours ago
11.02.18
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Begin Productions on…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Tiffany Haddish Is Nobody’s Fool When It Comes…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Lil Wayne
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Set to Perform on SNL
 1 day ago
11.01.18
7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving
 1 day ago
11.01.18
This Holiday Make Home Depot Your Decoration Destination
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Gets The Best News…
 2 days ago
11.01.18
Jessie Reyez Talks Not F*cking With Halloween, Growing…
 2 days ago
10.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close