Listen To Black Women | Are You A “Pick-Me” On The Low?

News & Gossip
| 11.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Since the beginning of time, women have been given a laundry list of things they need to do, say, and be in order to catch and keep a man. Somewhere during the past couple of decades, however, we became exhausted by these superwoman who goes to work all day, keeps the house spotless, and has a hot meal waiting for her man when he comes home tropes. And, slowly, women began to free themselves from the expectations of wifedom and shamelessly admit they can’t — or simply won’t– do it all. But that resistance has now, unfortunately, given way to “pick-me” culture.

Pick-mes are women who separate themselves from the pack by spending their days proving to men how worthy they are of love. They flaunt their celibacy, fertility, and every other antiquated trait of a “good woman” before men in the hopes that they will become the chosen one. This wouldn’t be such a problem if the pick-me quest didn’t rest on shaming other women who don’t make those same choices and denying one’s own desires for the sake of a man.

Check out this episode of Listen to Black Women as the hosts explore pick-meism and ask you to explore whether you might have fallen victim to the pick-me culture.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

RELATED STORIES:

Listen To Black Women | Why Are We So Pressed About Penis Size?

Listen To Black Women | Who Carries The Burden Of Blended Families?

Listen To Black Women | Are You A “Pick-Me” On The Low? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using R-Word
 1 hour ago
11.02.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Gets Played By The Death…
 13 hours ago
11.02.18
10 items
‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia…
 20 hours ago
11.01.18
QUIZ: Which Music Biopic Is Completely & Totally…
 20 hours ago
11.01.18
Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees…
 20 hours ago
11.02.18
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Begin Productions on…
 22 hours ago
11.01.18
Tiffany Haddish Is Nobody’s Fool When It Comes…
 23 hours ago
11.01.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Lil Wayne
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Set to Perform on SNL
 1 day ago
11.01.18
7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving
 1 day ago
11.01.18
This Holiday Make Home Depot Your Decoration Destination
 1 day ago
11.01.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…
 1 day ago
11.01.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Gets The Best News…
 2 days ago
11.01.18
Jessie Reyez Talks Not F*cking With Halloween, Growing…
 2 days ago
10.31.18
Aisha Tyler Announces That She’s Found Love Again…
 2 days ago
11.01.18
Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression…
 2 days ago
10.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close