Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using R-Word

Kim Kardashian almost made it through the spooky holiday without controversy, but things took a turn for the worse when her friends couldn’t identify the blonde hair and tits in her Halloween costume. 

Late Wednesday night, Kim joined her sisters at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, dressed as Pam Anderson, alongside her date, Jonathan, who was dressed as Tommy Lee. But, when she quizzed her friends on her look, no one was able to figure it out. 

Jokingly frustrated, Kim documented the cluelessness on her Instagram stories, and used the R-word to describe some of her friends, who were too young or unable to identify the former model. The use of the word sparked widespread backlash, which prompted the reality star to quickly delete to post, but not before a few of her 120 million followers witnessed it. 

“#KimKardashian using the R word on her IG story from yesterday is disgusting. And I really liked her. Watched, followed, bought shit, spent like 3 grand on her game. My brother is an ANGEL sent from Heaven and if you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done,” one user wrote. 

“It’s 2018 and Kim K still says the R-word…such trash but WE BEEN KNEW,” another wrote.

“So disappointed that you used the “R” word to refer to guests that could not identify your costume. Very hurtful,” a tweeter wrote.

“Kim Kardashian uses the word “anorexic” as a compliment and now she was calling ppl the R-word because they didn’t know who she was for Halloween. Kim’s one word away from becoming the Armenian Paula Deen,” another said.

“Kim Kardashian using the “R” word on her insta stories. As a special needs parent, I’m sad and disgusted to hear a woman of your age and influence use that word. Please educate yourself,” a user added. 

“Kim, stop using the R-word! What is wrong with you? Lord forbid you should have a child with mental challenges. Shame on you!,” another said.

Since then though, Kim has apologized in a statement to TMZ, saying, “I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”  

via BallerAlert

