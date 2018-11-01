CLOSE
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist Rant But Police Cannot Find Her

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.

Authorities are looking for Susan Westwood of Charlotte, North Carolina after she harassed two Black women at a parking lot apartment complex. However, it appears Westwood can’t be found.

The Associated Press reports, “Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell news outlets they attempted to serve a warrant Tuesday on 51-year-old Susan Westwood for misusing 911. Criminal summons for communicating threats and simple assault were issued last week.” Police cannot find Westwood.

In case you missed it, Westwood, named #SouthParkSusan by social media verbally attacked two Black women, who happen to be sisters, at a Charlotte, North Carolina apartment complex on Oct. 19, WJZY-TV reported. The sisters were waiting for AAA in the parking lot of the complex when the woman began questioning whether they live at the complex and demanded to know why they were “congregating” in the parking lot. One of the women was a tenant at the complex. Westwood ranted, “Hi, how are you? I’m hot. I’m beautiful. I’m 51. What are we going to talk about tonight? Being Hot? Being beautiful? Being white? Being, my new weave. Do you, do you live here?”

She also bragged about earning $125,000 a year, however, she can’t brag anymore. Her employer, Charter Communications, fired her, saying in a statement, “The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

See the video below:

Let’s hope Westwood is found and charged sooner rather than later.

