CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Jury Sends Dallas Dentist Triggerman to Death Row

0 reads
Leave a comment
Courtroom

Source: Getty / Getty

A Dallas County jury sentenced Kristopher Love, 34, to death for the murder of Dallas pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher, 35, in an Uptown parking garage in September 2015.

Moments after the jury sentenced Love to death, victim impact statements began.

Kendra Hatcher’s mother talked to Love from the stand and referred to him not by his name, but “executioner,” saying his life will end peacefully “unlike my daughter.’s and for what?  Drugs and prostitution money?”

“I want to thank the jury for their verdict. I also want to thank my team of prosecutors for their hard work and dedication in getting justice for the family of Kendra Hatcher,” said Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Hatcher had a new boyfriend who had an obsessive ex, Brenda Delgado. She is accused of hiring Love to ambush and kill Hatcher.

More at CBSDFW

Folks Jailed While Zimmerman Walks Free
8 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

dallas dentist killer , kendra hatcher murder , kristopher love murder kendra hatcher , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Set to Perform on SNL
 30 mins ago
11.01.18
This Holiday Make Home Depot Your Decoration Destination
 4 hours ago
11.01.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Gets The Best News…
 12 hours ago
11.01.18
Jessie Reyez Talks Not F*cking With Halloween, Growing…
 21 hours ago
10.31.18
Aisha Tyler Announces That She’s Found Love Again…
 21 hours ago
11.01.18
Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression…
 1 day ago
10.31.18
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Tyler Perry Plans to Kill Off Madea…Finally!
 1 day ago
10.31.18
Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad…
 1 day ago
10.31.18
Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Legacy: The Scariest Dance Routines Since Michael Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
“Bodak Yellow” Producer JWhiteDidIt Compares Cardi B’s Success…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Countess Vaughn Hints At “The Parkers” Reboots [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
11.01.18
YouTuber Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close