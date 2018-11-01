CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Set to Perform on SNL

reginae carter and lil wayne

Source: getty / Getty

Lil Wayne is set to perform on the November 10 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” It will mark Wayne’s first “SNL” appearance since 2010. Liev Schreiber will host the episode. Find the “SNL” announcement below.

So far this season, “SNL” has had musical performances from Kanye WestTravis Scott, and Paul Simon. Maggie Rogers will perform on the show this weekend, November 3, with Jonah Hill as host.

Read “Lil Wayne’s Long Road to Tha Carter V” on the Pitch.

Lil Wayne's Swizz Beatz-Produced "Uproar" Revives Harlem Shake #UproarChallenge
