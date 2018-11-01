CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

22 Burger Chains Given ‘F’ Over Antibiotics; DFW Chain Gets ‘A’

7 reads
Leave a comment
A photo of a McDonalds' Big Mac hamburge

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Twenty-two of the top 25 U.S. burger chains — including McDonald’s, Burger King, White Castle and Five Guys — received a failing grade in a review assessing their practices and policies on antibiotics use in their beef products. Only two chains were given an “A” rating.

The scores were published Wednesday in a report called “Chain Reaction IV: Burger Edition,” which was produced by the Center for Food Safety, Consumer Reports, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Friends of the Earth, and Natural Resources Defense Council.

The report says 22 chains received “F” grades “for lacking any announced policy to source beef raised without the routine use of antibiotics.”

Wendy’s received a “D-” because 15 percent of its beef is sourced from producers that cut the use of tylosin, an antibiotic, by one-fifth, it says.

Only two chains — Shake Shack and BurgerFi — received an “A” rating. “Both companies currently serve only beef raised without antibiotics,” the report says.

The report notes that while Fuddruckers, Steak ‘n Shake and Farmer Boys — which received “F grades” — have no antibiotics policies, they offer a burger option made of beef raised without antibiotics.

Overuse of antibiotics in livestock can cause resistant bacteria to spread, putting humans at risk of developing life-threatening infections. The report says many meat producers give animals antibiotics to encourage quicker growth or stave off disease, calling it a routine practice.

via CBSDFW

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)
White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio.
11 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

hamburger chain antibiotics beef , hamburger chain f rating , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , shake shack a rating

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Set to Perform on SNL
 30 mins ago
11.01.18
This Holiday Make Home Depot Your Decoration Destination
 4 hours ago
11.01.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Gets The Best News…
 12 hours ago
11.01.18
Jessie Reyez Talks Not F*cking With Halloween, Growing…
 21 hours ago
10.31.18
Aisha Tyler Announces That She’s Found Love Again…
 21 hours ago
11.01.18
Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression…
 1 day ago
10.31.18
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Tyler Perry Plans to Kill Off Madea…Finally!
 1 day ago
10.31.18
Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad…
 1 day ago
10.31.18
Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Legacy: The Scariest Dance Routines Since Michael Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
“Bodak Yellow” Producer JWhiteDidIt Compares Cardi B’s Success…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Countess Vaughn Hints At “The Parkers” Reboots [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
11.01.18
YouTuber Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close