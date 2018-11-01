CLOSE
Google Employees Walk Out to Protest Treatment of Women

Source: TOLGA AKMEN / Getty

Hundreds of Google engineers and other workers around the world walked off the job Thursday to protest the internet company’s lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

It is the latest expression of a backlash against men’s exploitation of female subordinates in a business, entertainment and politics. In Silicon Valley, women also are becoming fed up with the male-dominated composition of the technology industry’s workforce — a glaring imbalance that critics say fosters unsavory behavior akin to a college fraternity house.

Employees were seen staging walkouts at offices from Tokyo and Singapore to London and Dublin.

The Google protest, billed “Walkout For Real Change,” is unfolding a week after a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct about creator of its Android software, Andy Rubin. The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014 even though Google concluded the sexual misconduct allegations against him were credible.

Rubin derided the Times story article as inaccurate and denied the allegations in a tweet.

More at CBSDFW

#TeamBeautiful And Glambition Share A Beauty Night Out At Google
