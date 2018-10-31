CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression Attempt

A federal judge reinforces her order for Kemp to stop tossing out ballots.

0 reads
Leave a comment

For a second time, a federal judge put a halt to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s attempt to throw out absentee ballots over mismatched signatures.

See Also: Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video

Federal Judge Leigh Martin May on Tuesday rejected Kemp’s request to suspend her initial Oct. 24 temporary order that instructed all local election officials to stop rejecting absentee ballots over the signatures, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Kemp is appealing May’s first ruling and wanted the judge to suspend her decision until a higher court hears the case.

Kemp, the GOP nominee for Georgia governor, is in a tight race against Stacey Abrams, who could become the nation’s first African-American woman governor. He’s been criticized for his multiple attempts to suppress the Black vote for the 2018 election. Former President Jimmy Carter has asked Kemp to recuse him to ensure a fair election.

May’s initial Oct. 24 ruling stems from two lawsuits filed by voting rights organizations after advocates noticed that election officials in Gwinnett County, an Atlanta suburb, were rejecting hundreds of absentee ballots for signature discrepancies. The rejected ballots were disproportionately from minorities.

In siding with the voting rights organizations, May ordered Kemp to instruct all election officials to stop tossing out the ballots over signature issues. She noted that there are many legitimate reasons that signatures on the ballots may not match the signature on government ID cards, including stress, age, or simply rushing to sign your name.

Officials must mark those ballots provisional and give the voter the right to appeal the decision or confirm his or her identity.

The secretary of state’s appeal of May’s order is expected to be heard in the United States Appeals Court’s Eleventh Circuit.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU Education

Kanye West And Candace Owens Stole ‘Blexit’ From A Bank Black Movement

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Kanye 'I've Never Voted' West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

8 photos Launch gallery

Kanye 'I've Never Voted' West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Continue reading Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Kanye 'I've Never Voted' West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Kanye West's rhetoric is now going beyond making ridiculous comments: He is encouraging people to vote for Republican, which is especially disgusting considering a record number of people of color are running as Democrats during the midterm election. He designed a "Blexit" shirt, which debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West." See the shirt below: https://twitter.com/DianaCornald/status/1056614293427212289 What's bizarre is that Kanye West is an admitted non-reader of books and has said he has never voted a day in his life. In addition, he donated $73,000 to Amara Enyia, a Black woman and Democrat who is running for mayor of Chicago. She was recently endorsed by Chance The Rapper. Twitter has rightfully dragged Kanye, see below:

Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression Attempt was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression…
 8 hours ago
10.31.18
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Tyler Perry Plans to Kill Off Madea…Finally!
 11 hours ago
10.31.18
Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad…
 12 hours ago
10.31.18
Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Legacy: The Scariest Dance Routines Since Michael Jackson’s…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
“Bodak Yellow” Producer JWhiteDidIt Compares Cardi B’s Success…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
YouTuber Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
30 items
Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Overcame The Domestic Abuse That…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
Trump Plans To Use An Executive Order To…
 2 days ago
10.30.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Catfishes Amber Diamond, Chaos…
 2 days ago
10.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close