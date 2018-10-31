Aisha Tyler Announces That She’s Found Love Again After Divorce From Husband

10.31.18
Former co-host of “The Talk,” Aisha Tyler caught fans off guard after posting a picture of her and the new love of her life. Aisha was married for 25 years after getting a divorce, but her heart is ready to love again.

On Instagram a picture of her new girlfriend, Emily Bett Rickards and her were photographed in a photo booth looking madly in love.

In the caption Aisha even said, “True love.”

Aisha has always talked about the love she shared with her ex-husband, but it’s time for something new. Gary With Da Tea mentioned if Aisha would’ve never announced this he would’ve never believed it.

In other celebrity news, Gabrielle Union is catching some heat after dressing as Gwen Stefani for her Halloween party. Some Twitter users think that it wasn’t right for her to do that and just like Megyn Kelly should lose out on some jobs.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that dressing up in Black face and putting on a blonde wig to dress as someone are two different things. Gabrielle didn’t paint her face white and it wasn’t offensive at all, but some people just want to nitpick at everything.

Check out some photos of Gabrielle Union below!

Aisha Tyler Announces That She’s Found Love Again After Divorce From Husband was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

