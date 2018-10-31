It looks like Demi Lovato will remain in rehab through the rest of the year after her drug overdose in July.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Speaks Out After Drug Overdose: ‘I Will Keep Fighting’

RELATED: Is Demi Lovato Stepping Away From Hollywood For Good?

A source reportedly told ET that Lovato has been sober for more than three months and is “doing really well” but plans to stay in treatment for the remainder of the year.

“Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her,” the source says. “At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself. She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well.”

The 26 year old singer was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and entered rehab in August and recently celebrated 90 days of sobriety, according to her mother, Dianna De La Garza.

“Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety],” said “Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety],” said De La Garza. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Singer’s Overdose & Gives A Rehab Update [VIDEO]

SOURCE: ET | IMAGE CREDIT: WENN

Demi Lovato Will Reportedly Remain In Rehab For The Rest Of 2018 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: