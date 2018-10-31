H.E.R. Closes Out The Show With “Best Part” Featuring The Fans [#KYSFest Exclusive]

10.31.18
H.E.R. headlined a sold-out KYS Fest and as you will see while you watch the performance, the fans couldn’t wait for this one. As you will see, Every fan in the building joined the singer during her performance of the now-classic love song “Best Part” and it gave us goosebumps.

 

If you missed it, you are about to witness an epic moment. If you were there, relive this moment and sing-a-long again.

 

