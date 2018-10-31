H.E.R. headlined a sold-out KYS Fest and as you will see while you watch the performance, the fans couldn’t wait for this one. As you will see, Every fan in the building joined the singer during her performance of the now-classic love song “Best Part” and it gave us goosebumps.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If you missed it, you are about to witness an epic moment. If you were there, relive this moment and sing-a-long again.

Also Watch: H.E.R. “It’s About Lifting Each Other Up” [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Also Watch: Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” At The 2018 Broccoli City Fest [#BCFest2018]

H.E.R. Closes Out The Show With “Best Part” Featuring The Fans [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com